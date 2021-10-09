Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 674.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $99.06 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.