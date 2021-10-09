Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 416.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.