Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 78.9% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AZO stock opened at $1,681.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,525.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.