Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average is $303.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

