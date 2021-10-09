Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $5.91 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Global Payments by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

