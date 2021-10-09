Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

