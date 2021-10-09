Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

