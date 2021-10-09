Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,556 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.54 and a 200 day moving average of $240.05. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.27 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

