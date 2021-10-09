Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,551 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 494.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

