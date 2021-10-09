Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $245.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

