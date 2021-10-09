Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

