Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.47

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and traded as high as $39.65. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

