Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.29

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.29 and traded as high as C$49.61. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 91,259 shares trading hands.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

