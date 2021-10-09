Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Boise Cascade worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

