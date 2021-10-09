BOMB Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $282,702.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,135.17 or 1.00052813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.82 or 0.00536826 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,984 coins and its circulating supply is 903,196 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.