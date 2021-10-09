BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $2.38 million and $5,350.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.