BonFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,611.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $140,611.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

