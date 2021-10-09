Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $133,070.01 and $65,319.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

