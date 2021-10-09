Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of KBR worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

