Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Adecoagro worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 596,857 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,592,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $7,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.