Boston Partners Has $2.22 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Blucora worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $785.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

