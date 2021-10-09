Boston Partners Has $2.78 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.