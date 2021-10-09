Boston Partners Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.35% of Hanger worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after buying an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 114.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HNGR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.