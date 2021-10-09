Boston Partners Has $3.48 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of UMH Properties worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 441.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several research firms have commented on UMH. Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

