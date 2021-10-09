Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 326,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

