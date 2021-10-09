Boston Partners Sells 17,396 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

