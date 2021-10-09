Boston Partners Sells 23,127 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Argan worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after buying an additional 519,493 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

