Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $290,967.98 and $6,377.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

