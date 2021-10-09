Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Financial Survey

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brickell Biotech and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.83%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Finch Therapeutics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 28.51 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.71 Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Brickell Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.