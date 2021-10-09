Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $380,214.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

