Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 174,367 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,367 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $64,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

YUM traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $123.39. 917,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.