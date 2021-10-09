Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,561 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $46,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

