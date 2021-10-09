Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,421 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,635,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $67,171,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 1,064,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

