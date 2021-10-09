Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 597,739 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,739 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $67,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 4,163,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

