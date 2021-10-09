Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 68,880 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $45,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

DexCom stock traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.10. 322,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

