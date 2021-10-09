Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 1.99% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $143,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

