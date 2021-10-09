Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.00. 2,841,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.