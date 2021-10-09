Bridgewater Associates LP Has $141.93 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $141,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.