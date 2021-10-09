Bridgewater Associates LP Has $33.76 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 405,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. 2,300,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

