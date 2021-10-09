Bridgewater Associates LP Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Yum China worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 1,995,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

