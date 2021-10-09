Bridgewater Associates LP Has $36.50 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

