Bridgewater Associates LP Has $41.02 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,177 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of The Clorox worth $41,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 726,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.56. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.