Bridgewater Associates LP Has $43.18 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,563 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Kellogg worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kellogg by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 142.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 105,641 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 2,483,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.