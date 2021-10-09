Bridgewater Associates LP Has $45.25 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,105 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 3,479,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,350. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

