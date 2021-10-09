Bridgewater Associates LP Has $46.70 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $46,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 2,717,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,280. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

