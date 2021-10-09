Bridgewater Associates LP Has $47.10 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of KE worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 7,599,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

