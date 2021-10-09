Bridgewater Associates LP Has $47.77 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,869 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

