Bridgewater Associates LP Has $48.99 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,566 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of The Kroger worth $48,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,429 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 4,012,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

