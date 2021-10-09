Bridgewater Associates LP Has $51.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

