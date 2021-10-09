Bridgewater Associates LP Has $57.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,101 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $57,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

